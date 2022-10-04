Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor’s angry rant towards him: ‘Relax buddy’

Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why Conor McGregor was so angry with him.

After Bisping and Anthony Smith talked about McGregor taking a shot at the former UFC middleweight champion’s acting chops, Bisping discussed the situation on his podcast Believe You Me, calling McGregor a “dickhead.” Those comments got a furious reaction from McGregor, where he told Bisping, “I’ll cave your head in.”

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Bisping addressed McGregor’s reaction, and let the superstar know that if he actually watched the program, and not read the quotes online, McGregor would realize it wasn’t supposed to be taken all that seriously.

“If you watched the show, we were having a laugh,” Bisping said. “It’s a f****** joke, obviously, there was no threats on my end whatsoever. But he kind of flipped a lid, didn’t he? He lost his mind.

“Anyway, Conor, relax buddy. Jesus goddamn Christ. There you go.”

McGregor’s response was sent over a barrage of deleted tweets, along with a voice note.

“Bisping you’ll do f*** all you little sprinter I’ll cave your head in,” McGregor stated. “S*** fighter, s*** actor. Sirius Xm head.”

“Ya’s’ll see when ya’s see me. ... Who’ll do what and who’ll need what. We will see.”

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah?” McGregor said in his Twitter voice note. “Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up ... when you’re in Vegas again, pal. ... Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. ... You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Bisping responded to McGregor’s request to keep the former two-division champion’s name out of his mouth by letting him know that’s impossible considering McGregor is one of the biggest star’s in the history of the sport.

“I’ve been told to keep his name out of my f****** mouth,” Bisping sarcastically said. “How the f*** can I do that? I can’t do that. I talk about MMA and he’s the biggest star in MMA. When you become a star of that magnitude, people are going to talk.”

While Smith believes he wouldn’t have handled the Twitter barrage with the same maturity, Bisping doubled down on the fact that he was joking around and that the context in print wasn’t the same as his actual feelings.

“He took a shot about my acting work, and we had a laugh about it on the podcast,” Bisping explained. “But that’s what happens when you get older. You learn to turn the other cheek.”