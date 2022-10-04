Morning Report: Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler earning next title shot would be ‘a clown show’

Beneil Dariush sees only one possible option for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight following UFC 280.

The UFC lightweight division will have a lot of questions answered throughout the next two pay-per-view events starting later this month in Abu Dhabi. Atop the promotion’s return to Fight Island, the division’s vacant title will be fought over between former champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot contender Islam Makhachev. Also making his return that night is Dariush who looks to reinsert himself into the immediate discussion amongst the elite.

While Dariush looks to get past Mateusz Gamrot, a couple of weeks later at UFC 281 in New York City, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier go to war. For Chandler, he feels a win could be enough to get him right back to a title opportunity after coming up short two fights ago. Dariush believes “Iron” has an uphill battle, giving him a 40 percent chance with even slimmer hopes of earning a title shot before him.

“I think he could be undefeated [in the UFC] right now if he had a better mindset,” Dariush told Helen Yee of Chandler. “He’s so focused on being entertaining and exciting, he’s lost two fights. So, that’s why I’m leaning more towards Dustin.

“Honestly, I think he’s just trying to hype himself up [with his title shot claims]. I don’t think that’s true, but if that does happen, man, I will — that’s basically a clown show. The guy just had a title shot lost and then lost again. It doesn’t make sense. After I beat Gamrot, I don’t think there’s anyone who can step in front of me. We’ll see what happens. I think it would be a joke if he gets a title shot.”

Gamrot won’t be an easy task for Dariush in his first outing since May 2021, but despite his absence, the 33-year-old shared recently that he’s expected to be the back-up if needed for the highly-anticipated title fight.

Both Oliveira and Makhachev are on long and impressive winning streaks that rightfully place them in the conversation as some of the sport’s best fighters. When it comes to the very best overall, however, Dariush feels only the Brazilian can make that claim after a potential victory.

“If Charles wins, yeah,” Dariush said of pound-for-pound status. “If Islam wins, it’s hard because this is his first ranked guy he’s fought. But on the other hand, Charles has fought so many ranked guys and beat so many ranked guys.

“I think if Islam wins, he’s definitely top 5 or even top 3 in the pound-for-pound. But I think if Charles wins, he’s No. 1.”

TOP STORIES

Rivals. Bo Nickal isn’t buying the hype around Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Everybody thinks he’s untouchable and I know he’s not’

Enhancements. Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’

Analysis. A.J. McKee unimpressed with Patricio Pitbull’s Bellator 286 title defense: ‘It sucked ass’

Politics. Wanderlei Silva loses bid to join Brazilian congress

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Free fight.

GSP’s greatest hits.

Bellator moments you wouldn’t believe.

Adesanya’s fight camp.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Bo-lieve.

Man it’s crazy how many fans in my mentions telling me to slow down and all that because you could never do what I do. Your opinion is irrelevant to me and how hard I train. If you’re on the other side supporting I love you and we’re going straight to the top. Let’s do it. — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) October 3, 2022

DC to WWE.

Check out Daniel Cormier's appearance on iMPACT! in 2004.



Subscribe at https://t.co/0aHsukqG4g and watch all your favorite classic IMPACT moments. pic.twitter.com/l0r0Ci2jsh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2022

Champ feels.

I was rewatching my fight and something hit me. You know how much I respect those who came before me. None more so than @julesk_fighter

How awesome is it that she will forever be the first person to say I am the champion? May mean little to others but it means so much to me — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) October 3, 2022

Max has spoken.

Just finished #ModernFamily and I have to say Phil Dunphy is the #daddestmanontheplanet — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 3, 2022

Monster fam.

Onward.

Family reflection.

Happens.

Vegas Cowboy.

A true Jiri-gyptian.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Drakkar Klose (13-2-1) vs. Mark O. Madsen (12-0); UFC Vegas 63, Oct. 29

Ronnie Lawrence (8-2) vs. Cameron Saaiman (6-0); UFC 282, Dec. 10

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. Brandon Moreno (20-6-2); UFC 283, Jan. 23

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t think Dariush really has anything to worry about as long as he stays healthy. He should probably be more worried about Conor McGregor surpassing him if anything. Though he’s lucked out with “The Notorious” now dabbling in acting to prolong his return.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 76% of 223 total votes answered “Angela Lee” when asked, “Who wins tonight?” Xiong JingNan defeated Lee via unanimous decision in ONE on Prime Video 2’s main event.

Thursday: 84% of 341 total votes answered “Patricio Pitbull” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Pitbull defeated Adam Borics via unanimous decision in Bellator 286’s main event.

Wednesday: 66% of 794 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will Luke Rockhold ever fight again?”

Tuesday: 62% of 342 total votes answered “UFC Vegas 61” when asked, “Which event are you most looking forward to this weekend?”

Monday: 78% of 624 total votes answered “Mackenzie Dern” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Yan Xiaonan defeated Dern via majority decision in UFC Vegas 61’s main event.

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Who will get a title shot next first? Beneil Dariush

Michael Chandler

Mateusz Gamrot

Dustin Poirier vote view results 49% Beneil Dariush (81 votes)

18% Michael Chandler (30 votes)

9% Mateusz Gamrot (16 votes)

22% Dustin Poirier (37 votes) 164 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.