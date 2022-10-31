Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin scratched from UFC Vegas 64

UFC Vegas 64 is down to 12 bouts after a heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin was cancelled, MMA Fighting has learned.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the fight is off for undisclosed reasons. UFC Vegas 64 takes place on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Contender Series Alum Almeida has struggled mightily with cancelled fights, previously losing one date with Grishin before losing a pair with Shamil Abdurakhimov. In total, he’s seen five bookings fall through.

Grishin signed on to meet Almeida a second time after a booking at UFC Vegas 55 was scrapped. He most recently appeared in the octagon at UFC 271, where he won a decision over William Knight. But three subsequent bookings have fallen through for the Russian.

UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. The event airs on ESPN+.