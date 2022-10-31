Sean Brady reveals fan threatened to ‘kill me and bury me in the desert’ if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280

Sean Brady was dealing with a lot during UFC 280 fight week, and he’s still dealing with it when it comes to awful fans using social media for evil instead of good.

On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, Brady said those fans sent direct messages to his wife threatening him.

Brady was stopped by Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in what was his first pro loss. The messages about his performance started pouring in to he and his wife on Instagram. Heading into the bout, his wife received a disturbing message from a fan.

“Someone messaged her and said that if I won the fight against Belal that they would kill me and bury me in the desert – it was pretty bad,” Brady said.

“She was right there front row sitting with [Joe Pyfer], and she busted through the security and got to me when I was walking out of the [octagon], but she was right there [in Abu Dhabi] with me, [and] she got messages.”

In an Instagram post following the bout, Brady discussed the need to make changes and get out of his comfort zone, but he also mentioned how fans were “mocking my wife” after the result.

Whether it’s because they lost a bet on the fight or are just insecure, Brady doesn’t understand why fans of the sport act like this, especially since there are so many who have respect for the sport and its athletes.

“Dude, these fans, they’re scumbags,” Brady said. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s great fans, then there are these people with fake profiles that write to you afterward. I just read this message [earlier this week] that was like, ‘You’re a piece of s***’ – they just say the most wild things to you.

“I don’t let it get to me. I try not to lean into that s*** anymore. But my wife, she’s a registered nurse. All she does is take care of people, and people are threatening her, calling her this, calling her that.

“Message me. Don’t message my wife, especially if you’re a man. Be a man. Say it to me, don’t say it to my f****** wife, because my wife could probably beat you up.”

Brady is now 15-1 as a pro and 5-1 inside the octagon, and he believes the loss will end up being a good thing for him, even saying it was a giant weight lifted off of his shoulders.

As far as those fans giving him and his family grief, Brady knows that social media isn’t the real world.

“I know for a fact you wouldn’t say that s*** if we were in real life,” he explained. “That’s the problem: Those people get to hide behind these screens and say these things. I lost a fight, but my life isn’t over. I still live my dream every day. These people hate their lives, and that’s why they do what they do.

“I almost kind of feel bad for them, but I’d like to slap the s*** out of them at the same time.”