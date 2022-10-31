UFC welterweight Jason Witt announces retirement from MMA

UFC welterweight Jason Witt says his MMA career is over.

Witt, a six-fight octagon veteran, took to social media on Sunday night to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts competition.

“It’s taken me a week to decide how to put this into words because nothing seemed to sum up what it means to me…but here it goes.

“I am officially RETIRED from Mixed Martial Arts,” Witt stated on Instagram.

“The Gorilla” makes the decision after a 28-fight pro run, going 19-9 and 2-4 inside the UFC octagon. Witt was extremely active on the regional scene — including bouts under the Bellator, LFA, and Titan FC banners — to earn his opportunity to compete for the UFC.

The 35-year-old made his UFC debut on less than a week’s notice and was stopped by Takashi Sato at UFC on ESPN 12 in June 2020. Witt went on to pick up his first octagon victory with a submission win over Cole Williams four months later. After getting stopped in the first round by Matthew Semelsberger at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021, Witt earned his first UFC bonus in a Fight of the Night majority decision win over Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 33 in July 2021.

Witt’s final two fights ended with stoppage losses to Phil Rowe and, most recently, Josh Quinlan at UFC San Diego.

For Witt, the journey was a successful one, as he accomplished his main mission of competing for the largest MMA promotion in the world.

“For the past 15+ years I dedicated myself and my life to MMA,” Witt said. “Through literal blood, sweat and tears it taught me how to be disciplined, how to overcome adversity, and how to be humble and respectful. It forced me to grow up to become the man I needed to be to reach my goal to fight in the UFC. It allowed me to travel all over the world, introduced me to all kinds of people, and help make memories that I will cherish forever.”