MMA world celebrates Halloween: Robert Whittaker shows off budget costumes

The MMA community is comprised of some of the most colorful personalities in the universe, so one can only imagine the kind of shenanigans unleashed every Halloween.

This year is no different as fighters and personalities from every promotion threw on their best costumes, decorated themselves in their spookiest wigs and makeup, and otherwise went all out to celebrate the most ghoulish and garish holiday of the year.

Who did it best in 2022? Is it Robert Whittaker and his gallery of low-budget fits? (“Really scraping the barrel this year” as the former UFC middleweight champion puts it.) How about Demetrious Johnson’s Black Panther/Dr. Doom mashup? Cub Swanson and Kenda Perez forming their own squad of Power Rangers? Maybe a zombified version of MMA legend Bas Rutten is more up your dark and dangerous alley?

Check out the best transformations below, featuring fighters from the UFC, Bellator, the PFL, and more.