 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Sean Brady, Tommy Fury, and Sayif Saud

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by recapping the busy weekend in combat sports and looking back on how the parlay pals did with their best bets.

2 p.m.: Tommy Fury previews his upcoming fight against Paul Bamba and gives his thoughts on Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva.

2:20 p.m.: Fortis MMA coach Sayif Saud reflects on Uriah Hall’s successful boxing debut against Le’Veon Bell, plus other recent results and upcoming bouts for the gym.

2:40 p.m.: UFC welterweight Sean Brady discusses his UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad and what’s next for his climb up the 170-pound ranks.

3 p.m.: Top UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley looks back on his UFC 280 win over Petr Yan and what it means for his place in the 135-pound division.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting