The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Sean Brady, Tommy Fury, and Sayif Saud

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by recapping the busy weekend in combat sports and looking back on how the parlay pals did with their best bets.

2 p.m.: Tommy Fury previews his upcoming fight against Paul Bamba and gives his thoughts on Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva.

2:20 p.m.: Fortis MMA coach Sayif Saud reflects on Uriah Hall’s successful boxing debut against Le’Veon Bell, plus other recent results and upcoming bouts for the gym.

2:40 p.m.: UFC welterweight Sean Brady discusses his UFC 280 loss to Belal Muhammad and what’s next for his climb up the 170-pound ranks.

3 p.m.: Top UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley looks back on his UFC 280 win over Petr Yan and what it means for his place in the 135-pound division.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.