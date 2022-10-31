On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 63

While Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, the way he did it likely wasn’t enough to get featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski excited enough to forego his path towards a massive fight with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. So what does the UFC do now to keep the 145-pound division moving forward?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for Allen after picking up a second-round injury TKO win over Kattar to improve to 10-0 inside the octagon. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Max Griffin following his unanimous decision win over Tim Means in the co-main event, along with fellow main card winners Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Tresean Gore, Khalil Rountree, and more in the aftermath of the promotion’s first event post-UFC 280.

