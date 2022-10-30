Cody Garbrandt calls for trilogy bout against T.J. Dillashaw: ‘EPO can’t save you anymore’

Cody Garbrandt isn’t done with T.J. Dillashaw. Not yet.

At UFC 280, Dillashaw failed in his attempt to reclaim the bantamweight title, losing to Aljamain Sterling after dislocating his shoulder multiple times early in the fight. Following the loss, Dillashaw revealed he actually came into the fight with the shoulder injury, but believed he could manage it, having done so before in his pair of fights with Garbrandt. Needless to say, Garbrandt did not take kindly to this.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, Garbrandt fired back at Dillashaw’s claims, saying he also entered the fights injured and calling for a trilogy bout between the two.

This dude is a bitch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore. https://t.co/vXFMwf0ybG — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

The rivalry between Garbrandt and Dillashaw was among the most heated in recent UFC history. Once teammates and training partners, the two became bitter enemies after Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male, with Garbrandt repeatedly accusing Dillashaw of PED usage. The two ultimately faced off in a pair of bantamweight title fights in 2017 and 2018, both of which Dillashaw won by knockout. Shortly after their second fight, Dillashaw dropped down to flyweight and tested positive for EPO.

And so, given the enmity and circumstances between them, Garbrandt did not stop there. In a series of response Tweets to fans, the former UFC bantamweight champion continued to speak against Dillashaw and the circumstances of their fights, doubling down on his accusation that Dillashaw was taking banned substances when they faced off.

You think they keep everyone piss over 600 fighters on the roster for years you are fuckin crazy and it was the New York athletic commission that busted Tj not USADA. https://t.co/GxstXBYXMS — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

This is Gold https://t.co/5hBEm7KGVA — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

He couldn’t even walk to the corner on his own after the first round look up what epo can do for you. https://t.co/08w6YrqS0b — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

Garbrandt has had a rough run since dropping the title to Dillashaw, losing three of his past four fights, including a failed move to flyweight earlier this year.

Garbrandt was set to return to action in October against Rani Yahya, but injuries to both fighters resulted in the bout being scrapped.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, is looking at another shoulder surgery and likely an extended layoff.