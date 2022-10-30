Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva post-fight show: Is it time to give Paul his respect?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jake Paul added another former UFC champion to his résumé. The 25-year-old YouTuber turned professional boxer defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena, dropping the 47-year-old Silva in the eighth round and ultimately winning a unanimous decision in a competitive affair.

MMA Fighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti and José Youngs react to Paul’s victory over the UFC legend, and what it means for Paul and Silva moving forward. What will beating “The Spider” do for Paul’s standing in the MMA community, and is an MMA fighters’ association on the horizon for Silva and Paul now that Silva lost? What about Nate Diaz — is he the obvious next opponent for Paul after Diaz’s dust-up with Paul’s team on Saturday? How big could Paul vs. Diaz be? The boys discuss that and more.

