Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard

Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores.

“The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores.

See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:

Jake Paul UD Anderson Silva official judges’ scorecards… pic.twitter.com/dP82wzuzew — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 30, 2022

Judge Paul Calderon had it 77-74 for Paul, while judges Dennis O’Connell and Chris Wilson submitted the 78-73 scores in favor of the infamous social media star.

While Paul won by a considerable margin on two of the judges’ scorecards, the contest was closely contested for all 24 minutes with several of the rounds likely toss-ups in the eyes of the viewers and those in attendance at Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Calif., on Saturday.

The younger Paul pulled away in the later rounds, winning Rounds 6 to 8 on all three cards, including a 10-8 in the third after knocking Silva down with a right hand.

Do you agree with the judges’ scores?