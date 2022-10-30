UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?

For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.

Following Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to Allen’s injury TKO win over Kattar, discuss if Kattar’s corner is to blame for allowing their fighter to begin the second round, and what the win does for Allen in regards to the top of the 145-pound division now that Alexander Volkanovski is eyeing a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev. Additionally, they talk bonus winners, the scoring of Khalil Rountree’s split decision win over Dustin Jacoby, under the radar standout performances, and more.

