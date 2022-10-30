‘Dana White somewhere breaking his 300-inch TV’: Pros react to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul again shushed his doubters, outpointing his biggest challenge to date in former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva.
Paul took a unanimous decision by scores of 77-74, 78-73 and 78-73, taking Silva’s shots and returning with his own to cruise ahead in later rounds, knocking the ex-champ down in the eighth and final round.
Paul, who was a solid favorite in betting odds, called out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez afterward as he celebrated his sixth win as a boxing professional.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Damn ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022
Jake was so impressive tonight that winning wouldn’t even be a surprise #respect— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022
This is incredibly weird ! #paulvssilva #PAULSILVA— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022
Dana White somewhere breaking his 300 inch tv right now #paulvssilva #PaulSilva— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022
Boxing fight of the year is gonna be a MMA guy vs a YouTuber— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 30, 2022
Anderson still the goat look good for 47 years old— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022
Jake definitely works hard— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2022
Jake paul just “beat” Anderson silva 78-73. I don’t believe he’s buying these wins but i had Silva up significantly.— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 30, 2022
Hats off to both fighters. Paul earned right here to be called a legit fighter. Still raw, but improving and behaving like one. #PaulSilva— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022
Let’s Gooooo! @jakepaul— Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 30, 2022
Y’all boxers better get going . Y’all about to let Jake Paul be boxer of the year !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022
♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 30, 2022
Well...I guess someone wanted it more. Simple as.#paulvssilva— (@JoshLBarnett) October 30, 2022
WTF!!!! How was that a unanimous decision? Which fight was the judges watching. The judges at Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. pic.twitter.com/eZoUXn2MNx— Anthony Njokuani (@anthonynjoku) October 30, 2022
Sad he lost but glad it wasn't by KO.— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) October 30, 2022
