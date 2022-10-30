‘Dana White somewhere breaking his 300-inch TV’: Pros react to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul again shushed his doubters, outpointing his biggest challenge to date in former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva.

Paul took a unanimous decision by scores of 77-74, 78-73 and 78-73, taking Silva’s shots and returning with his own to cruise ahead in later rounds, knocking the ex-champ down in the eighth and final round.

Paul, who was a solid favorite in betting odds, called out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez afterward as he celebrated his sixth win as a boxing professional.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Damn ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

Jake was so impressive tonight that winning wouldn’t even be a surprise #respect — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Dana White somewhere breaking his 300 inch tv right now #paulvssilva #PaulSilva — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

Boxing fight of the year is gonna be a MMA guy vs a YouTuber — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 30, 2022

Anderson still the goat look good for 47 years old — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

Jake definitely works hard — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2022

Jake paul just “beat” Anderson silva 78-73. I don’t believe he’s buying these wins but i had Silva up significantly. — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 30, 2022

Hats off to both fighters. Paul earned right here to be called a legit fighter. Still raw, but improving and behaving like one. #PaulSilva — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 30, 2022

Y’all boxers better get going . Y’all about to let Jake Paul be boxer of the year ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 30, 2022

Well...I guess someone wanted it more. Simple as.#paulvssilva — (@JoshLBarnett) October 30, 2022

WTF!!!! How was that a unanimous decision? Which fight was the judges watching. The judges at Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. pic.twitter.com/eZoUXn2MNx — Anthony Njokuani (@anthonynjoku) October 30, 2022