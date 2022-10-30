Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets.

Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

.@jakepaul ends Silva to the canvas in the final round #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/UZYqfGok6n — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022

Steve Farhood has Jake Paul ahead after 4 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/Zrg2UwT5To — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul looks to silence the critics tonight and hopes to arrange a boxing match with Nate Diaz next year! #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/biSnLmaEme — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

For more on Paul vs. Silva, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Paul stepping forward, flashing his jab, Silva keeping his distance. A minute in and Silva has essentially thrown nothing. Not much from Paul either though. Right hand to the body scores for Paul. Paul starting to throw heavy, but Silva defends. Paul on the offensive, but he’s showing Silva a lot of respect. Counter left scores for Silva. They end with some clinching. Not much to score, likely a Paul round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul.

Round 2: Paul keeping that jab out to keep Silva away. Silva misses on a lunging left hand. He’s already much busier than he was in Round 1. Right hand, uppercut for Silva. Paul not afraid to fire back, but Silva slips a few big punches. Silva also looking a little wild. He’s starting to talk and smoothly circle around the ring. Paul just misses with a big right hand. Silva with that one-of-a-kind head and body movement. Right hand scores for Silva. Silva shrugs off a Paul right. Silva goofing off as Paul gives him a few short shots in the clinch.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: Silva starting to utilize the jab, really for the first time in this fight. Paul goes to the body, then again. Silva aggressive and Paul goes to clinch. Paul with a jab. Silva chases Paul off with a right hand. Paul 1-2 to the body. Silva still marching forward. Left hand catches Paul. Quick counter left from Paul. Paul slips in a right uppercut. Silva’s hands are low and some of these punches are getting through. Paul with a flurry of quick shots and Paul grabs his arm to clinch up. Big miss by Paul, Silva punches the body.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 29-28 Paul.

Round 4: Paul with a quick rush, Silva backs him up with a right. Silva ducks a left hook. A “Silva” chant starts up. Paul goes to the body. He’s circling well. A right hand from Paul is answered by a Silva flurry. Paul’s jab is consistently landing now. Silva doubles up on a jab. Paul goes body-body-head, Silva answers with a couple of good rib shots.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 39-37 Paul.

Round 5: Paul comes out aggressive, he’s connecting with body shots. Silva scores with a clean jab. Silva corners Paul and lands with short punches and body shots. Paul buying himself time with the clinch. Silva with a left down the middle. Paul goes back to the jab. Uppercut by Silva. He lands two more as Paul tries to clinch with him. Paul hits the body. Silva looking to time something. Two shots to the body by Silva. Two more uppercuts from “The Spider.” That’s a Silva round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Silva. Overall, 48-47 Paul.

Round 6: Paul follows a left hook with a good right to the body. Silva staying at the edge of Paul’s jab. Paul misses on a haymaker, but his follow-up left lands. Silva with lots of feints and movement, but not much offense in this round. Three-punch combo by Paul is a good one. Silva answers with a left hand. Referee has to warn Silva about some dirty boxing. Silva throws heavy to the body. Paul with a left hook. They exchange jabs. Paul misses with another haymaker, they’re brawling at the bell. Tough round to score.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 58-56 Paul.

Round 7: Paul still pushing the pace. Lunging right scores for Paul. Paul with a head-body combination. Silva misses with a looping right. He could be tiring? Paul to the body and then a big right hand connects. Good right hand by Silva. Paul’s right hand rips the body. Paul reaches out and tags Silva with a right. Silva to the body and Paul clinches to stop a Silva flurry.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 68-65 Paul.

Round 8: Silva comes out looking to bully Paul. He looks like he knows he might need a finish. Paul makes him pay with a right hand that scores a knockdown! Whoa! Silva up. Paul smells blood. He misses with a right, two minutes left for these men to work. Silva heavy to the body. Paul loading up that right hand. Silva jabs his way in, but Paul gets out of the way of the follow-up. Silva witha right across Paul’s jaw. Right hook by Silva. Paul initiates a clinch. Paul sticks a jab and lands a left. Silva marches forward as the bell sounds.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Paul. Overall, 78-73 Paul.