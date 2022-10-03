 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman set for UFC 282

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Lawrence v Kakhramonov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

A bantamweight matchup between Ronnie Lawrence and promotional newcomer Cameron Saaiman is set for the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Lawrence and Saaiman is set for UFC 282, which is set to take place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lawrence looks to bounce back from his first octagon loss in a fight against Saidyokub Kakhramonov in July at UFC Vegas 58. Prior to that, “The Heat” earned a unanimous decision win over Mana Martinez at UFC 271 in February, as well as a third-round TKO win against Vince Cachero in his promotional debut in February 2021 after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2020.

Saaiman makes his UFC debut after a thunderous third-round knockout of Josh Wang-Kim in August on the Contender Series. “MSP” is 6-0 as a pro with five of those victories not seeing the judges’ scorecards.

