Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba co-main event added to Mayweather vs. Deji lineup

Tommy Fury’s next boxing assignment is set for Dubai.

The British reality television star, and half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been announced as the co-main event of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji card, which takes place Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Fury fights pro Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs).

Global Titans Fighting Series made the matchup official Monday following an initial report by Boxing Scene.

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba @tommytntfury will enter the Global Titans ring for the first time, as he takes on Paul Bamba in the co-main event!



Sunday November 13

Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) fought this past April, where he defeated Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision in a six-round bout. He was recently tied to two high-profile bookings against YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul, but both of those bouts fell through. Fury withdrew from a December 2021 meeting with Paul due to injury and illness, and was then unavailable to fight Paul this past August in New York due to visa issues.

Bamba has been competing professionally since January 2021. In his most recent outing, he defeated Francisco Morales by second-round knockout at a show in Colombia.

The Nov. 13 event is headlined by an exhibition boxing bout between undefeated four-division world champion Mayweather and social media star Deji.