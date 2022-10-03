 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend.

1:05 p.m.: A.J. McKee joins the show to discuss his Bellator 286 win over Spike Carlyle.

1:25 p.m.: Yan Xiaonan discusses her UFC Vegas 61 win over Mackenzie Dern.

1:40 p.m.: Ben Rothwell returns to talk about his thunderous BKFC win.

2 p.m.: Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari join the show head-to-head to talk about their trilogy at GLORY Collision 4.

2:30 p.m.: Bo Nickal talks about his impressive DWCS run and octagon debut at UFC 282.

3 p.m.: Recapping the weekend with UFC Vegas 61, Bellator 286, picks and more.

