The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend.

1:05 p.m.: A.J. McKee joins the show to discuss his Bellator 286 win over Spike Carlyle.

1:25 p.m.: Yan Xiaonan discusses her UFC Vegas 61 win over Mackenzie Dern.

1:40 p.m.: Ben Rothwell returns to talk about his thunderous BKFC win.

2 p.m.: Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari join the show head-to-head to talk about their trilogy at GLORY Collision 4.

2:30 p.m.: Bo Nickal talks about his impressive DWCS run and octagon debut at UFC 282.

3 p.m.: Recapping the weekend with UFC Vegas 61, Bellator 286, picks and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.