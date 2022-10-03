On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan picked up a gutsy majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event, snapping a two-fight skid in the process. But will she have to fight backwards in order to get back into the title picture the long way, or will she get a step up in the rankings next?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on the matchmaking hats following the UFC’s latest event at the APEX and give their thoughts on what could be next for Yan after a much-needed victory, along with what could be next for Dern following a tough setback. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Randy Brown following his co-main event decision win over Francisco Trinaldo, Sodiq Yusuff after his quick finish of Don Shainis, Raoni Barcelos, and Mike Davis — which causes quite the debate on the difference in matchmaking suggestions between the co-hosts.

