Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds

Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card.

The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more experienced opponent promised to “big brother” him with a fast start in the opening round.

That game plan backfired in dramatic fashion after Rodriguez came forward aggressively and Sylve met him with a devastating left hook followed by a short uppercut that ended his night. Rodriguez attempted to get back to his feet but continued stumbling as the referee gave him the mandatory 10 count.

As soon as Rodriguez wobbled while trying to get his hands up again, the referee waived off the fight. The official stoppage came at 1:01 in the opening round.

“That’s the thing, you have a long training camp, you show that in the ring,” Sylve said about the win. “I wanted to get him right out. Hopefully we can do it again [in Arizona]. I can go another round, I can go a few more rounds.”

Sylve, who is signed under Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, has yet to see a decision in his career and he showcased patience and power even in such a short fight.

While Rodriguez held a big experience advantage with over 20 fights on his resume, Sylve looked comfortable from the start of the fight until he ended the veteran’s night.

All signs continue to point to Sylve becoming a marquee star under Paul’s banner and he definitely lived up to the hype on Saturday night as he dispatched yet another opponent by knockout.