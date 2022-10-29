 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 63 post-fight performance bonuses: 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Fremd v Gore Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Finishers cashed $50,000 bonuses, but no one earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus at UFC Vegas 63.

After 11 bouts, including four decisions, there were four fighters – Tresean Gore, Roman Dolidze, Steve Garcia and Christian Rodriguez – taking home an extra five figures, the UFC announced on Saturday after the ESPN+ event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Gore picked up his bonus with a highlight-reel submission of Josh Fremd, who found himself caught in a guillotine he couldn’t escape, rendering him unconscious inside the first minute of the second round.

Dolidze put out his opponent, Phil Hawes, with a combination of heavy hooks in the first round of their preliminary-card bout. To add injury to insult, Dolidze popped Hawes’ knee with a leglock attempt before the finishing sequence.

Garcia pulled off the first of several upsets on Saturday with a quick stoppage of Chase Hooper, who wilted under his punches just 92 seconds into their bout.

And Rodriguez opened the card with a slick submission of Joshua Weems, who tapped to an anaconda choke to kick off the action on Saturday.

