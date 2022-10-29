 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘I hate seeing that’: Fighters react to Arnold Allen’s win, Calvin Kattar’s knee injury at UFC Vegas 63

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Allen Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Arnold Allen got his 10th straight win, but not at all in the way he wanted to in UFC Vegas 63’s headliner against Calvin Kattar.

Kattar appeared to injure his leg late in the first round and hit the deck after taking a leg kick just eight seconds into the second round, bringing an unfortunate end to Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 63.

A crestfallen Allen could barely summon the energy to call for a title shot against champ Alexander Volkanovski, knowing the ending of his most recent victory was far short of the statement called for by the 145-pound champ.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Arnold Allen’s win at UFC Vegas 63.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting