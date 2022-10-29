‘I hate seeing that’: Fighters react to Arnold Allen’s win, Calvin Kattar’s knee injury at UFC Vegas 63

Arnold Allen got his 10th straight win, but not at all in the way he wanted to in UFC Vegas 63’s headliner against Calvin Kattar.

Kattar appeared to injure his leg late in the first round and hit the deck after taking a leg kick just eight seconds into the second round, bringing an unfortunate end to Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 63.

A crestfallen Allen could barely summon the energy to call for a title shot against champ Alexander Volkanovski, knowing the ending of his most recent victory was far short of the statement called for by the 145-pound champ.

Here’s how fighters reacted to Arnold Allen’s win at UFC Vegas 63.

That’s more than likely ACL. I tore mine the exact same way landing from a switch knee. #UFCVegas63 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Oh man! That doesn't look good. Poor Kattar #UFCVegas63 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 30, 2022

Damn I hate seeing that. So unfortunate man — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 30, 2022

Rough way for the fight to end. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 30, 2022

Arnold Allen looked very good! Unfortunately injury for Kattar #UFCVegas63 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2022

Damn that’s a bummer — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2022