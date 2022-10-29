UFC Vegas 63 results: Calvin Kattar knee injury leads to TKO for Arnold Allen in main event

The highly anticipated main event of UFC Vegas 63 between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen ended with an unfortunate injury.

Kattar and Allen headlined Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX in a pivotal matchup in the UFC’s featherweight division. In the first round, Kattar injured his right knee attempting a strike, and it eventually gave out on him at the start of the second round leading to an injury TKO win for Allen at the 0:08 mark of the frame.

It was Allen’s 12th straight win overall, which improves his octagon record to 10-0.

As expected, the opening round saw bother fighters showing a lot of respect and finding success. Allen landed a nice combination that got Kattar’s attention, and the Massachusetts native returned from some good punches of his own. As he was attempting a flying knee, Kattar landed awkwardly, and it appeared his knee was compromised — but to nobody’s surprise, Kattar walked it off and continued on.

Unfortunately, the right knee ended up being worse than it looked on replay, and as the second round began, Allen landed a kick to left calf, and as Kattar put weight on the right foot, the injured knee gave out and the fight was stopped.

Check out the final moment of the bout in the video below.

This one will go down as a TKO for @ArnoldBFA after Kattar suffers a knee injury #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/bPthoJOzwd — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Allen was not happy with how the fight played out, but with Alexander Volkanovski looking to face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, a potential big opportunity could come his way. Allen went on to call for a chance to fight for an interim title, or face Volkanovski for the undisputed 145 pound title if plans change.

Kattar has now dropped two straight, and three of four. “The Boston Finisher” began the year with an impressive showing against Giga Chikadze in January, then dropped a controversial split decision to Josh Emmett in the main event of June’s UFC Austin event.