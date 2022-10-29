Watch Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, and other outlets.

Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Le’Veon Bell (0-1) collided with the former UFC fighter Uriah Hall (1-0) on the undercard. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Uriah Hall gets the 40-36 nod on all three judges scorecards #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/16a5VbWkOK — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Uriah Hall and Le'Veon Bell are swinging for the fences to end the 4th and final round. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/bVMDNF9IXj — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Round 1: Bell focusing on the body early. Hall just walking him down. Glancing right by Hall sends Bell retreating. Left uppercut scores for Hall. Bell just sticking with jabs to the body as he circles away. Hall goes over the top with a right. Left hand scores for Hall. Hall starts to get his jab going. Left hand by Hall scores again. Bell is landing jabs, but nothing hard. Hall strings together ac ombination. Bell looks like he was wobbled by a counter jab from Hall.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Hall.

Round 2: More jabs from a circling Bell. Hall lands a right hand after a jab again. Bell connects with a right hand, his best shot of the fight. Hall advances with a left. Hall tags Bell with a right. Right to the body by Bell, Hall pops him with a jab. Boo birds are out in full force as neither fighter seems interested in pushing the pace. Hall gets a rise out of them with a trio of quick right hooks. Hall firing with confidence now.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Hall. Overall, 20-18 Hall.

Round 3: Good right hand by Hall catches an advancing Bell. Hall showing more urgency after his corner warned that the judges could have given Round 2 to Bell. Glancing right by Hall. Hall with a left hook. Bell continues to peck away at Hall’s midsection. Hall lands a couple of good punches as he walks Bell down. Left hand for Hall, Bell answers with a counter right. Hall flicks out a hard jab that connects. Bell backs Hall up with a clean right across the chin. Dirty boxing exchange as we head to the final round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Hall. Overall, 30-27 Hall.

Round 4: Left hook from Hall to start the fourth. Hall lands a left after peppering Bell’s body. Hall snaps out an accurate jab. Bell just pushing his way into the clinch over and over again. Hall looking to create space to throw. Bell with a right hand that connects. Uppercut inside by Hall. Hard right by Hall. He follows with uppercuts, Bell in defensive mode. Neither fighter looking fresh with less than a minute to go. They’re throwing in close with 10 seconds to go. Spirited exchange before the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Hall. Overall, 40-36 Hall.