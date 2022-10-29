Paul vs. Silva results: Chris Avila punishes Dr. Mike Varshavski for lopsided decision win

Chris Avila proved there are levels to the fight game after he dominated Dr. Mike Varshavski to win a lopsided unanimous decision in the opening bout on the Paul vs. Silva main card.

Over four rounds, Avila punished Varshavski with superior boxing skills and nearly scored the knockout on a couple occasions with the judges all scoring the fight 40-36 for the UFC and Bellator veteran.

“Anybody can get it,” Avila said after the win. “F*** all these f****** wannabes out here.”

Giving up size and reach to a taller and bigger opponent, Avila was careful to play defense early before he started closing the distance on Varshavski while unloading huge overhand punches. Varshavki was aggressive with his punches but many of his shots were bouncing off Avila’s gloves as the veteran mixed martial arts showcased strong defense.

Despite his best efforts to stay patient with his combinations, Varshavski was struggling to stop the power punches from Avila, who was just teeing off big, looping shots. Avila was clearly the more technical boxer as he continued tagging Varshavski to the body and then back up the head.

By the final round, Avila was blasting Varshavski with his combinations and the YouTube celebrity was basically just doing everything he could to survive. A late overhand right looked like Varshavski might be finished but he managed to hang out to the final bell.

In the end, Avila cruised to a unanimous decision win as the Team Diaz fighter moves to 2-1 in his boxing career.