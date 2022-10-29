UFC Vegas 63 video: Tresean Gore puts Josh Fremd to sleep with vicious guillotine

Former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Tresean Gore lived up to his nickname as he picked up his first UFC win when it was most needed.

Gore faced Josh Fremd in a main card middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday at the UFC APEX. Heading into the second round, it looked like Gore was fading after a hard fought and successful opening round, but “Mr. Vicious” locked in a deep guillotine choke that Fremd could not get out of until he went unconscious.

Check out the impressive submission victory for Gore in the video below.

It seemed as if Gore was fighting for his UFC career against Fremd after losing his first two octagon appearances, first falling short against eventual TUF 29 champion Bryan Battle via unanimous decision and then suffering a knockout loss to Fremd’s Factory X teammate, Cody Brundage, at UFC Vegas 58 in July. The 28-year-old earned his place in the TUF house at just 3-0, and earned a spot in the middleweight finale before getting injured in preparation to face Battle.

Fremd, who earned a contract on Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight earlier this year, drops to 0-2 in his UFC career.