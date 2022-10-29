UFC Vegas 63 video: Roman Dolidze pops Phil Hawes’ knee before brutally knocking him out

Roman Dolidze injured an incredibly game Phil Hawes with a leg lock — and while Hawes toughed it out, he paid for it dearly.

Hawes took Dolidze down and found himself in a leg lock. As Dolidze cranked, you could see Hawes’ knee pop, which left the Kill Cliff FC fighter injured as Dolidze let him up to his fight. It was then that Dolidze landed some big shots that sent Hawes down and out at the 4:09 mark of the opening round.

Dolidze and Hawes battled it out in the middleweight featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday at the UFC APEX.

Check out the video of Dolidze’s brutal finish in the video below.

With the victory, Dolidze has won three straight and earned finishes in back-to-back bouts. In his prior outing, Dolidze cashed as an over +200 underdog, stopping Kyle Daukaus in the first round at UFC Austin in June.

Hawes has now suffered first-round knockout losses in two of three, and drops to 4-2 in six octagon appearances.