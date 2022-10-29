UFC Vegas 63 live blog: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

This is the UFC Vegas 63 live blog for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen, the featherweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Currently the No. 8-ranked featherweight in the world, Kattar has been a mainstay of the UFC’s 145-pound division since 2017. Amassing a 7-4 record, Kattar is coming of a highly controversial loss to Josh Emmett in June that many believed Kattar should have won. The 34-year-old Kattar now is looking to become the first man to defeat Allen in the UFC, and retain his spot in the featherweight title conversation.

Unbeaten since 2014, Allen is one of the best prospects in all of MMA. The 28-year-old Allen has won all nine of his UFC bouts, and the only real knock on Allen has been his frequent issues with injury. Coming off the best performance of his career, a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker in March, Allen hopes to finally put those concerns behind him and punch his ticket into the featherweight elite.

Check out the UFC Vegas 63 live blog below.