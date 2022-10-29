UFC Vegas 63 video: Marcos Rogerio de Lima runs over teammate Andrei Arlovski for quick submission win

The long win streak of Andrei Arlovski is no more thanks to American Top Team teammate Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

De Lima faced the former UFC heavyweight champion in a preliminary bout at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday at the UFC APEX. “Pezao” dropped Arlovski with one of the first strikes he landed, got on top, took the back, and kept cranking away with hopes of locking in a rear naked choke — which he eventually got 1:50 into the bout.

Check out video of the finish below.

DE LIMA WASTES NO TIME WITH THE SUBMISSION ON ARLOVSKI #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/kq4304MFNZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2022

The 37-year-old de Lima, a former light heavyweight, has now finished 17 of his 20 career wins, and is victorious in three of four. De Lima was able to bounce back in a big way from a decision loss to Blagoy Ivanov at UFC 274 in May.

Arlovski came up short in his bid to tie lightweight Jim Miller for the most wins in UFC history as his four-fight win streak comes to an end.