UFC Vegas 63 video: Steve Garcia destroys Chase Hooper in 92 seconds for massive upset win

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Hooper v Garcia Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Steve Garcia wasn’t playing any games on Saturday in Las Vegas as he ran over Chase Hooper for the biggest win of his career.

Garcia and Hooper met in a featherweight preliminary bout — one that saw Hooper close as a -320 favorite with the comeback on Garcia at +265, according to DraftKings. The Jackson-Wink standout came out and dropped Hooper several times in the opening minute, and at the 1:32 mark, the fight was over with Garcia picking up a big upset win.

Check out video of the fight and finish below.

It was near a must-win situation for Garcia as he entered the bout 1-2 over his previous three outings, including a 74 second KO loss to Maheshate at UFC 275 in June. “Mean Machine” dropped to 145 for the first time as a UFC competitor, and for the first time since competing for LFA in January 2020.

After an impressive showing in his most recent outing against Felipe Colares, Hooper is now 3-3 in his octagon run.

