 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems

By Mike Heck
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Weems Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory.

Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.

Check out video of the finish below.

Not only did Rodriguez earn his win and show money, he also picked up 30 percent of Weems’ purse after the latter missed weight by 3.5 pounds for the short notice opportunity.

Weems was successful on a takedown attempt before Rodriguez was very slick in setting up a guillotine. Rodriguez then quickly transitioned to the anaconda choke.

With the win, Rodriguez gets back to his winning ways after dropping his promotional debut to Jonathan Pearce at February’s UFC Vegas 48 event — his first pro loss.

Weems, who like Rodriguez once competed on Dana White’s Contender Series, had his two-fight winning streak come to an end.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting