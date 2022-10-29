UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems

Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory.

Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.

Check out video of the finish below.

Christian Rodriguez locks up an anaconda choke to force the tap at #UFCVegas63



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/WKZDRW6pMa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 29, 2022

Not only did Rodriguez earn his win and show money, he also picked up 30 percent of Weems’ purse after the latter missed weight by 3.5 pounds for the short notice opportunity.

Weems was successful on a takedown attempt before Rodriguez was very slick in setting up a guillotine. Rodriguez then quickly transitioned to the anaconda choke.

With the win, Rodriguez gets back to his winning ways after dropping his promotional debut to Jonathan Pearce at February’s UFC Vegas 48 event — his first pro loss.

Weems, who like Rodriguez once competed on Dana White’s Contender Series, had his two-fight winning streak come to an end.