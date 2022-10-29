The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night.
Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
Anderson Silva (3-1) is looking for his fourth straight boxing win. The 47-year-old former UFC middleweight champion last defeated Tito Ortiz via first-round knockout on Sept. 11, 2021.
The price of the pay-per-view will be $59.95 and will be carried out by Showtime and FITE TV.
The Paul vs. Silva main card is as follows:
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez
Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves
Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell
Chris Avila vs. Michael Varshavski
The Paul vs. Silva prelims will be on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. This portion of the card is as follows:
Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter
Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green
Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.
Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin
Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah
