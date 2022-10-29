The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night.

Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.

Anderson Silva (3-1) is looking for his fourth straight boxing win. The 47-year-old former UFC middleweight champion last defeated Tito Ortiz via first-round knockout on Sept. 11, 2021.

The price of the pay-per-view will be $59.95 and will be carried out by Showtime and FITE TV.

The Paul vs. Silva main card is as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Michael Varshavski

The Paul vs. Silva prelims will be on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET. This portion of the card is as follows:

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah