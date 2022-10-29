 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will headline the Paul vs. Silva event Saturday.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night.

When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Check out the Mayweather vs. Asakura undercard live blog below for the FITE TV pay-per-view portion that will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

There will be five prelim fights:

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs. Anthony Hannah

The Paul vs. Silva undercard portion is below:

Chris Avila vs. Michael Varshavski

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

