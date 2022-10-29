The Paul vs. Silva live stream online is for feature some of the fights from the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night.

The Paul vs. Silva live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET above.

The schedule for this portion of the card is as follows:

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Ogleidis Suarez vs. Shadasia Green

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs. Phillip Carmouche

In the main event, Jake Paul will square off against Anderson Silva in an 187-pound contest. The pay-per-view portion will begin at 9 p.m. ET.