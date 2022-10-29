 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 63 Results: Kattar vs. Allen

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen at UFC Vegas 63
Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash in the UFC Vegas 63 main event Saturday.
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 63 results for the Kattar vs. Allen event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 63 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash in a pivotal featherweight contest. Kattar has won three of his past five fights, while Allen has reeled off 11 straight victories.

Tim Means and Max Griffin will compete in a welterweight contest in the co-main event. Both fighters have won three of their past five fights.

Check out UFC Vegas 63 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems

