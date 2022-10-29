UFC Vegas 63 Results: Kattar vs. Allen

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 63 results for the Kattar vs. Allen event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 63 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash in a pivotal featherweight contest. Kattar has won three of his past five fights, while Allen has reeled off 11 straight victories.
Tim Means and Max Griffin will compete in a welterweight contest in the co-main event. Both fighters have won three of their past five fights.
Check out UFC Vegas 63 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa
Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park
Loading comments...