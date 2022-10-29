Bellator 287 Results: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui

MMA Fighting has Bellator 287 results for the Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui fight card Saturday afternoon from the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy.
In the main event, Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui will compete in a lightweight contest. Piccolotti has won three of his past five fights, while Barnaoui, who is making his Bellator debut, has posted seven straight wins.
Fabian Edwards, who has won three of his past five fights, will face Charlie Ward in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out Bellator 287 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)
Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
Justin Gonzales vs. Andrew Fisher
Prelims (MMA Fighting at 12:30 p.m. ET)
Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti
Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
