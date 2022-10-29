Bellator 287 Results: Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui

MMA Fighting has Bellator 287 results for the Piccolotti vs. Barnaoui fight card Saturday afternoon from the Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy.

In the main event, Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui will compete in a lightweight contest. Piccolotti has won three of his past five fights, while Barnaoui, who is making his Bellator debut, has posted seven straight wins.

Fabian Edwards, who has won three of his past five fights, will face Charlie Ward in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out Bellator 287 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Justin Gonzales vs. Andrew Fisher

Prelims (MMA Fighting at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic