Watch the Bellator 287 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti
Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
In the main event, Adam Piccolotti will square off against Mansour Barnaoui in a lightweight contest.
Loading comments...