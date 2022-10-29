Watch the Bellator 287 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic

In the main event, Adam Piccolotti will square off against Mansour Barnaoui in a lightweight contest.