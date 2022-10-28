Jake Paul puts aside pleasantries in final faceoff with Anderson Silva: ‘I’m f****** him up’

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have been mostly respectful in the build-up to their fight, but that went out the window after their final faceoff.

Following the ceremonial weigh-ins for Saturday’s headlining boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., Paul let loose with a fiery promo aimed at the UFC legend.

“I said, ‘It’s my generation. It’s my time,’” Paul said when asked what he said to Silva as the two stood face-to-face. “To be a legend, you’ve got to beat a legend. It’s time for war. I asked him if he’s ready. It’s been nice, nice, nice. It’s been sweet, sweet, sweet.

“I respect that man, but he’s trying to take the food off my plate. He’s trying to stop my run. Tomorrow, guess what? I’m f******* him up! I’m f****** him up! I’m f****** him up!”

Silva, in contrast, stayed cordial on stage. He did go as far as to guarantee victory, but when asked how he expected the fight to go, he made a reference to Marvel’s multi-dimensional, timeline-jumping seer Dr. Strange.

“Of course, I’m going to win,” Silva said. “I trained for that. But go ask how to Dr. Strange.”

Silva’s UFC legend Georges St-Pierre was also on stage as a special guest for Saturday’s fight and he joined the main eventers in squatting down as Paul matched Silva’s trademark “Spider” pose. One thing “GSP” did not take part in was making a prediction for the crossover contest.

“On one side you’ve got arguably the best mixed martial arts fighter of all time, then on the other side you’ve got Jake Paul, who keeps improving at an exponential rate,” St-Pierre said. “There’s a lot of X-factors in that fight. I really don’t know. It can go either way.”