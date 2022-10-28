UFC Vegas 63 preview show: What’s at stake for Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen in main event?

Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will compete in the main event of UFC Vegas 63 in a compelling matchup in the UFC featherweight division, but with the potential of champ Alexander Volkanovski moving up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev, are there still big stakes for Kattar and Allen?

Ahead of Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the headliner, where the victor could go with an impressive win, and whether or not an interim title fight could be in play. Additionally, they discuss the co-main event between Max Griffin and Tim Means, Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree, Chase Hooper’s ceiling at 145 pounds, and other under the radar storylines in the UFC’s first event post UFC 280.

Catch the UFC Vegas 62 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.