Paul vs. Silva preview show: Will Anderson Silva defeat Jake Paul?

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is nearly upon us. Can the UFC legend mount one final magical moment, or will Paul’s tour of MMA luminaries claim another victim?

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and José Youngs break down all the storylines from downtown Phoenix ahead of Silva’s moment of truth on Saturday. At 47 years old, how much of a factor is Silva’s age in the matchup? “The Spider” is the betting underdog and Paul is more than a 2-to-1 favorite, but how will the 25-year-old deal with the first opponent of his career who will be bigger than him? Should Silva’s legacy be affected by the result and how will the MMA community react if Saturday night ends with the future Hall of Famer face-down on the canvas?

