UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results: Calvin Kattar, Arnold Allen on point for main event; one fighter misses big

Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen made sure there was no drama ahead of their intriguing featherweight headliner on Saturday.

Kattar and Allen both successfully made weight on Friday ahead of their main event of UFC Vegas 63, which takes place at the UFC APEX and streams on ESPN+.

“The Boston Finisher” was first to the scale and hit the limit at 146 pounds. Allen, who will look to improve to 10-0 in the UFC, was right behind him and made the matchup official by weighing in at 145.5 pounds.

The welterweight co-main event between Tim Means and Max Griffin is also good to go for Saturday’s event as both competitors each weighed in at 170.5 pounds.

While 21 of the 22 fighters were on the mark, the card’s opening bout became a catchweight. Newcomer Joshua Weems, taking the fight on short notice to replace Garrett Armfield, weighed in at 139.5 for his bantamweight fight with Christian Rodriguez — who was the last fighter on the scale. Rodriguez was good to go at 136 pounds. The fight will proceed with Weems forfeiting 30 percent of his purse to Rodriguez.

Check out full UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170.5)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (259)

Josh Fremd (185) vs. Tresean Gore (185.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs. Khalil Rountree (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Phil Hawes (185.5) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)

Andrei Arlovski (241) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261)

Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (185)

Chase Hooper (145) vs. Steve Garcia (146)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Carlos Mota (125.5)

Christian Rodriguez (136) vs. Joshua Weems (139.5) *

*Joshua Weems misses by 3.5 pounds and forfeits 30 percent of his purse