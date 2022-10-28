Paul vs. Silva weigh-in results: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva make weight for main event showdown

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is official.

On Saturday, the two meet in the boxing ring in a YouTube star vs. MMA legend matchup, and both successfully beat the scale at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event, which takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Silva weighed in first, coming in at 186.1 pounds for the contracted 187-pound bout. Paul later weighed in at 186.5 pounds.

This marks Paul’s third straight opponent to have held a title in MMA. Silva reigned as the UFC’s middleweight champion from 2006-2013, at one point putting together a UFC record 16-fight win streak. Paul is coming off of a spectacular sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley, his second win over the former UFC welterweight champion, and also holds a knockout win over former ONE Championship welterweight titleholder Ben Askren.

Silva competes in his third boxing match since returning to the ring. He defeated Julio Cesar Chavez by split decision in June 2021, then knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion in 82 seconds the following September. Silva holds a 34-11 (1 NC) record in MMA.

Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall also successfully made weight for his boxing debut, coming in at 198.6 pounds for his fight with former NFL star Le’Veon Bell, who weighed in at 197.6 pounds.

Also of note, celebrity doctor Michael “Dr. Mike” Varshavski is official for his fight with MMA fighter and Diaz brothers associate Chris Avila. Varshavski weighed in at 182.6 pounds, while Avila weighed in at 183.3 pounds.

See Paul vs. Silva official weigh-in highlights and results below.

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)

Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)

Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)

Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)

Uriah Hall hits the mark at 198.6 pounds for his fight against Le'Veon Bell on the #PaulSilva undercard ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/PpNVLUNuyn — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2022

Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Michael Varshavski (182.6)

Chris Avila weighs in at 183.3 pounds for his fight against 'Doctor Mike' ⚖️ #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/0Xwf6PSmLx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2022

.@RealDoctorMike weighs in at 182.6 pounds for his fight against Chris Avila on the #PaulSilva undercard ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/mX6Ogbi3dz — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2022

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on MMA Fighting)

Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)

Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)

Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)

Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)

Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)