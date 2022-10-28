Heck of a Morning: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski impact on UFC featherweight division

It appears as if UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will chase history and a second world title against Islam Makhachev in the near future, but what kind of impact will that have on an interesting 145-pound division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, it’s a Free-For-All Friday as MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the current state of the featherweight division and how Volkanovski’s potential move up shapes things — especially with Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen getting ready to compete in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 63 card. Additionally, listener topics include Aljamain Sterling’s next move, Jon Jones still lobbying for a UFC 282 matchup with Stipe Miocic, Josh Thomson, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, the UFC lightweight division, options for Belal Muhammad, and more.

