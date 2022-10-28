MMA Fighting has Bellator 287 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy.
In the main event, Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the limit for their non-title lightweight bout.
The Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 7 a.m. ET.
Get Bellator 287 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 3 p.m. ET)
Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui
Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde
Justin Gonzales vs. Andrew Fisher
Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 12:30 p.m. ET)
Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi
Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti
Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto
Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro
Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara
Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome
Loading comments...