MMA Fighting has Bellator 287 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy.

In the main event, Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the limit for their non-title lightweight bout.

The Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 7 a.m. ET.

Get Bellator 287 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 3 p.m. ET)

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward

Saul Rogers vs. Tim Wilde

Justin Gonzales vs. Andrew Fisher

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Davy Gallon vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Costello van Steenis vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Alfie Davies vs. Thibault Gouti

Chiara Penco vs. Manuela Marconetto

Yves Landu vs. Walter Cogliandro

Simon Biyong vs. Dragos Zubco

Nicolo Solli vs. Bourama Camara

Luke Trainer vs. Lucas Alsina

Andrea Fusi vs. Steven Hill

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Jose Maria Tome

Oleg Popov vs. Denis Stojnic