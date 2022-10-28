Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in video

At the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-ins Friday, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will have to hit 187 pounds, the catchweight limit for their main event showdown on Showtime.

In the co-main event, Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez will compete in a lightweight contest and will have to hit 135 pounds.

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the video is above. The ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 8 p.m. ET.

The complete Paul vs. Silva weigh-in results are below.

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Michael Varshavski

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on MMA Fighting)

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin

Eliezer Silva vs. Phillip Carmouche