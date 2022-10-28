Morning Report: Israel Adesanya wants to see Jake Paul ‘shake up the world’ with Anderson Silva win

Israel Adesanya has joined Team Jake Paul.

Legendary MMA icon Anderson Silva is officially set to be the fifth opponent for “The Problem Child” when the two collide this Saturday night in Phoenix, Ariz. Many in the combat sports community, whether boxing or MMA, believe the 47-year-old all-time great will be the stiffest test yet for Paul.

Having fought “The Spider” during his rise to claiming the UFC middleweight title, Adesanya believes in the hard-hitting 25-year-old Paul. At the same time, however, he wants to make it clear that Silva must be taken seriously despite nearly living for half a century.

“I’m gonna be honest, he’s a tough fight, but I said this to you at your house after your Nate Robinson fight and I was just like, ‘Man, you’re a crazy motherf*****,’” Adesanya told Paul on BS w/ Jake Paul. “And I still maintain that. You’re a crazy motherf*****. So, you even getting this fight happening it’s something that is gonna go down in history and you can get it done. Silva can be beat. This is boxing as well, it’s not MMA, he is getting older, I don’t really think that plays a factor as everyone is saying. Don’t f****** believe the hype just cause he’s 42 or whatever. He’s a different kind of 42-year-old.

“I think you can get it done, but do not f****** sleep on Silva [otherwise] it’s gonna be a bad night. I wanna see you shake up the world, it’s fun to see you just throw your s*** everywhere (laughs).”

Adesanya’s fight with Silva in Feb. 2019 resulted in a unanimous decision judges call in favor of “The Last Stylebender.” The bout was one of the purest definitions of old vs. new school in recent memory, as two clearcut middleweight eras transitioned to and from.

Idol-like was Silva to Adesanya going into the matchup and he was well aware of the uniquely kind nature of mental warfare that was coming his way. Paul has had to deal with the same old Silva all that have fought him have, and that in itself is just as important to stay away from as is his phenomenal striking abilities, says Adesanya.

“You gotta be careful, man,” Adesanya said. “I told Logan [Paul], if you take this fight, take it seriously because he’s no joke. Silva is the master, he’s a mastermind, man. It comes to the level of even the way he talks, the way he speaks to you when you meet him. He’s a friendly guy, I love Silva. He’s cool and he’s a humble, genuine dude as well. But when it comes to war, he’s a savage.

“He’s from the streets, bro. You gotta remember this guy’s from the streets and the favelas, he don’t give a f***.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

So... let’s have some fun on this Friday, shall we? For those of you who are celebrating Halloween in any fashion with costumes and whatnot, let us know in the comments below what you went as. The best one wins the honorary seal of approval from me: a real-life vampire.

Have a fantastic and safe Halloween weekend, friends! Thanks for reading!

