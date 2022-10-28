UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 63 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding when available.

The UFC Vegas 63 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.

Check out UFC Vegas 63 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Cody Durden

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems