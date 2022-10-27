Between the Links: Islam Makhachev crowned at UFC 280, Sterling’s next move, Paul vs. Silva

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion after his dominant win over Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280 this past Saturday. Is this the beginning of an all-time dominant title reign in the promotion’s top division?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will react to Makhachev’s victory, how long his reign could last, and a potential matchup with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. Additionally, topics include Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event, Dillashaw’s injury, and what could be next for the bantamweight champ, along with a very busy Saturday in combat sports ahead with Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva taking place, UFC Vegas 63 headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between the returning Jed Meshew and MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.