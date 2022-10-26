Raul Rosas Jr. set to be youngest-ever UFC fighter at UFC 282 vs. Jay Perrin

Raul Rosas Jr., who won a UFC contract at 17, will set a promotional record when he faces Jay Perrin at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Rosas Jr. and Perrin’s management firm, Iridium Sports, announced the matchup today. The bout order has not been finalized for the pay-per-view event, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena.

Rosas Jr. sealed his trip to the octagon with a decision win over Mando Gutierrez, 25, on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. He required special permission from the Nevada Athletic Commission to compete in the professional bout.

Assuming Rosas Jr. makes it to the octagon, he will beat out Dan Lauzon, the previous record-holder for the youngest UFC fighter.

Rosas Jr sports an undefeated record of 6-0 and faces off with Perrin, 29, who’s on a two-fight skid. Perrin most recently was outpointed by Aoriqileng at UFC 278; he has yet to earn a win inside the octagon.

UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.