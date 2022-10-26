Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai scheduled to meet in bare-knuckle ‘special rules’ fight at BKFC event in March

Muay Thai legends Buakaw Banchamek and Suphachai “Saenchai” Saepong will meet in a “special rules” bare-knuckle Muay Thai fight at a BKFC event scheduled on March 18.

BKFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday, with the card expected to take place in the Middle East.

“They’ve both had legendary careers and competed in many of the most exciting Muay Thai fights in history,” BKFC president David Feldman said in a release. “Combat sports fans have always had very strong opinions about who would win, now they’re going to take the gloves off and finally settle their score.”

With a remarkable record that includes 241 career wins, Buakaw is widely considered one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners in history. He’s held numerous Muay Thai titles over the course of his career while competing across multiple weight classes.

Buakaw signed with BKFC in 2022 and made a successful debut with a first-round knockout at a card in Bangkok, Thailand.

As for Saenchai, he’s put together an even more impressive résumé with 327 wins in his career while becoming a five-time Lumpinee Stadium champion. His last defeat in Muay Thai competition came all the way back in 2014 and he’s only suffered a single knockout defeat in his storied career.

Now Saenchai will look to battle Buakaw in a bare-knuckle fight after he also joined the BKFC roster in 2022.