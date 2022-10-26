 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Bets Barred: UFC 280 hangover and making the most of an uninspiring UFC Vegas 63

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Hooker
Arnold Allen
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Following the massive UFC 280 fight weekend, the UFC is back with another APEX offering, UFC Vegas 63, and that means the No Bets Barred boys are back as well, with all the best bets for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap their disappointing weekends from UFC 280 before jumping into their bets for this weekend. UFC Vegas 63 is a tough card with a lot of close matchups and plenty of dog-or-pass fights, but Conner and Jed still find a way to get a handful of bets down each, including continuing to ride the Flyweight Under and Heavyweight Over bets that have treated them so well recently.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting