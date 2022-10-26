No Bets Barred: UFC 280 hangover and making the most of an uninspiring UFC Vegas 63

Following the massive UFC 280 fight weekend, the UFC is back with another APEX offering, UFC Vegas 63, and that means the No Bets Barred boys are back as well, with all the best bets for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap their disappointing weekends from UFC 280 before jumping into their bets for this weekend. UFC Vegas 63 is a tough card with a lot of close matchups and plenty of dog-or-pass fights, but Conner and Jed still find a way to get a handful of bets down each, including continuing to ride the Flyweight Under and Heavyweight Over bets that have treated them so well recently.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.